NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 launch moved to Saturday due to weather concerns

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX announced the planned Crew-8 launch to the International Space Station has been delayed.

The launch was originally set for 12:04 a.m. Friday, but it has now been pushed back to 11:16 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the launch time was moved due to weather concerns, including high winds.

SpaceX teams will continue to monitor the weather as they get closer to Saturday’s launch time.

The Crew-8 mission aims to launch three astronauts and one cosmonaut to the space station.

Crew-8 will spend six months on board the ISS to conduct research.

