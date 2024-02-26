NASA, SpaceX’s Crew-8 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are counting down to the launch of their next crewed mission to the International Space Station.

Crew-8 arrived at the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

The team consists of three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut.

They are set to travel to the ISS on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for Crew-8 mission

One veteran astronaut on the crew launched from the Kennedy Space Center 13 years ago and said he is excited to make a return trip.

“So, it’s just an absolute pleasure to see Kennedy Space Center be the thriving spaceport that it is,” said NASA astronaut Michael Barratt. “We’re very honored to be a part of that. I can’t wait to get back to that magnificent space station. I can’t wait to fly this new spaceship and I can’t wait to fly with this crew.”

The launch is scheduled for just after midnight on Friday.

