NASA, SpaceX moves back planned Crew-7 launch to International Space Station this month

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX confirmed we will need to wait a bit longer for the next crewed launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The NASA and SpaceX Crew-7 launch to the International Space Station has been moved to no earlier than Aug. 21.

The launch was previously set for Aug. 17.

Watch: SpaceX’s first launch of Starship spacecraft with world’s biggest rocket ends in mid-air explosion

Officials said crews need more time to prepare the launch site at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Crew-7 includes a Russian cosmonaut, a Japanese astronaut, a European astronaut and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli.

Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

For the Crew-7 launch, SpaceX will be using its brand-new Hangar X for launch control operations.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned Crew-7 launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: SpaceX confirmed rocket undamaged after lightning strikes Falcon Heavy launchpad in Florida

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group