NASA on target for April 1 launch for Artemiss II mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA says its Artemis II mission, set to launch April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, will mark the most significant human spaceflight in more than 50 years.

The 10-day mission will send four astronauts around the Moon, serving as the “opening act” for a series of future missions, including landing crews and building a moon base.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman says while the mission comes with risk, it’s a critical step in pushing human exploration beyond Earth and back into deep space.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the Artemis II mission.

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