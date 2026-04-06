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NASA on target for April 1 launch for Artemiss II mission

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
NASA Prepares For Artemis II Moon Mission CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: NASA's 322-foot-tall Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft stand on Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center on March 31, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 10-day mission will take NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialist Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen around the moon and back. The astronauts are supposed to fly 230,000 miles out into space, the farthest any human has ever traveled from Earth. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA says its Artemis II mission, set to launch April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, will mark the most significant human spaceflight in more than 50 years.

The 10-day mission will send four astronauts around the Moon, serving as the “opening act” for a series of future missions, including landing crews and building a moon base.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman says while the mission comes with risk, it’s a critical step in pushing human exploration beyond Earth and back into deep space.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the Artemis II mission.

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