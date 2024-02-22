NASA targets first launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft with astronauts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA officials have confirmed an estimated launch date for the first crewed Starline spacecraft.

Crews are now targeting no earlier than April 22 for the launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft with astronauts onboard.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to launch aboard Starliner on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Crews are preparing for the mission at Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The planned launch from Florida’s Space Coast to the International Space Station is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Officials said the mission will test Starliner’s systems including launch, docking, and return to Earth in the desert of the western United States.

