NASA’s moon rocket moves closer to next major milestone

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA’s next mission to the Moon just took a big step forward.

Crews at Kennedy Space Center just connected the massive core stage of the Artemis II rocket to its boosters.

The 212-foot-tall structure is the backbone of the launch vehicle that will eventually carry astronauts to the Moon.

The mission is set for later this year and will be the first crewed flight under NASA’s Artemis program.

