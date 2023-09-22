NASA’s Osiris-REx spacecraft to drop off asteroid sample to Earth this weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A piece of an asteroid is making its way to Earth thanks to the work of engineers at NASA.

NASA’s Osiris-REx spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday.

It is set to deliver a sample collected from an asteroid called Bennu.

The delivery will be made by releasing a capsule toward a landing zone in the Utah desert.

The capsule will contain nearly 9 ounces of asteroid rocks and soil from space.

After the drop, the spacecraft will continue its tour of the solar system.

