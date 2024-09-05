NASA’s Pegasus barge delivers parts to Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA’s Pegasus barge is now at the Kennedy Space Center.

It arrived Thursday with critical components for future Artemis missions.

That includes Artemis II, which will send four astronauts on a trip around the moon for the first time since the Apollo era.

Crews will start unloading on Friday and continue into the weekend before the barge departs on Sunday.

NASA will target for the launch of Artemis II in September 2025.

It will be about a 10-day mission around the moon with NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch.

They will be joined by Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen aboard the Orion spacecraft.

“Artemis II is more than a mission to the moon and back,” Glover said. “It’s more than a mission that happens before we send people to the surface of the moon. It’s the next step on the journey that gets humanity to Mars.”

Teams have a little bit of work before the launch, including an ongoing analysis of the Orion heat shield.

Material unexpectedly chipped away during the uncrewed Artemis I flight test.

