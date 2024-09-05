Starliner to return Friday without crew

BREVARD COUNTY , Fla. — NASA is targeting this Friday at 6:04pm for the undocking of an empty Starliner spacecraft from the International Space Station.

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts are extending their stay at the space station and will return in February of 2025, as part of Crew-9.

NASA decided to bring back the Starliner uncrewed after helium leaks and thruster issues during the Crew Flight Test.

Steve Stitch, NASA’s Commercial Crew Manager said, “We’ve learned a lot on this test flight, and we’ll continue to learn more I’m sure through the undocking and deorbit phase.”

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are now preparing the Spacecraft for its departure.

Speaking to mission control Williams said today, “You know it’s sort of, of course, bittersweet to be packing up Starliner and putting out simulators in our seats. But you know we want to do the best we can to make sure she’s in good shape.”

After undocking, it’ll take the Starliner about six hours to reach its landing destination in the Southwestern United States.

