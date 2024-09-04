Heavy rain issues flood warnings across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is stuck in the north, and the high atmospheric humidity will keep the afternoon active with evening storms for the rest of the week.

A flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m., a portion of east Central Florida including Orange and Seminole Counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs.

Flooding will impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations.

The National Weather Service said there will be 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

NWS has issued a flood advisory for portions of Osceola County near St. Cloud until 6:45 p.m.

9/4/24 4:53 PM | A Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Osceola County near St. Cloud until 6:45 PM. Approximately 1.5 to 2 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected. Avoid flooded roadways! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Rmwe53U6Y2 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 4, 2024

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Orlando

Apopka

Altamonte Springs

Oviedo

Winter Springs

Winter Park

Casselberry

Maitland

Longwood

Goldenrod

College Park

Azalea Park

Lockhart

University Of Central Florida

Pine Hills

Bithlo

Fern Park

Fairview Shores

Orlando Executive Airport

Union Park

