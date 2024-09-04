Local

Heavy rain issues flood warnings across Central Florida

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is stuck in the north, and the high atmospheric humidity will keep the afternoon active with evening storms for the rest of the week.

A flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m., a portion of east Central Florida including Orange and Seminole Counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs.

Flooding will impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations.

The National Weather Service said there will be 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

NWS has issued a flood advisory for portions of Osceola County near St. Cloud until 6:45 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

  • Orlando
  • Apopka
  • Altamonte Springs
  • Oviedo
  • Winter Springs
  • Winter Park
  • Casselberry
  • Maitland
  • Longwood
  • Goldenrod
  • College Park
  • Azalea Park
  • Lockhart
  • University Of Central Florida
  • Pine Hills
  • Bithlo
  • Fern Park
  • Fairview Shores
  • Orlando Executive Airport
  • Union Park

