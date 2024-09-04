Heavy rain issues flood warnings across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is stuck in the north, and the high atmospheric humidity will keep the afternoon active with evening storms for the rest of the week.
A flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m., a portion of east Central Florida including Orange and Seminole Counties.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs.
Flooding will impact rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations.
The National Weather Service said there will be 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.
NWS has issued a flood advisory for portions of Osceola County near St. Cloud until 6:45 p.m.
9/4/24 4:53 PM | A Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Osceola County near St. Cloud until 6:45 PM. Approximately 1.5 to 2 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected. Avoid flooded roadways! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Rmwe53U6Y2— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) September 4, 2024
Some locations that will experience flooding include:
- Orlando
- Apopka
- Altamonte Springs
- Oviedo
- Winter Springs
- Winter Park
- Casselberry
- Maitland
- Longwood
- Goldenrod
- College Park
- Azalea Park
- Lockhart
- University Of Central Florida
- Pine Hills
- Bithlo
- Fern Park
- Fairview Shores
- Orlando Executive Airport
- Union Park
