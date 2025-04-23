National Entrepreneur Center eyes move to UCF Downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The National Entrepreneur Center plans to move its headquarters to downtown Orlando.

The nonprofit business support and development center wants to lease 16,000 square feet on the first floor of the parking garage at 325 N. Parramore Ave. at UCF Downtown. That building is owned by the University of Central Florida and once was supposed to house a Barnes & Noble bookstore for the downtown campus.

The entrepreneur center, which shares space with more than 16 resource partners that provide free services to the community and beyond, was founded in 2003. It moved to its current 20,000-square-foot home in Orlando Fashion Square in 2011 after previously being downtown near Lake Eola.

