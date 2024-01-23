National homebuilder buys lakefront property near The Grow agrihood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of the nation’s busiest homebuilders has closed on the purchase of lakeside property in east Orange County, near the site where the $1 billion mixed-use The Grow agrihood will rise.

Orange County records show M/I Homes of Orlando LLC on Jan. 10 paid $6.7 million for a roughly 75-acre site on the northeast shore of Corner Lake, at the southwest corner of Lake Pickett Road and County Road 419. The seller was Ann Linder of the Linder Family.

M/I Homes of Orlando is a subsidiary of Columbus, Ohio-based M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO), which industry publication Builder Magazine ranked as the No. 13 homebuilder in the country in 2023.

WATCH: U.S. military base struck by rogue wave

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Lake County residents voice concerns about development plan featuring hundreds of new homes Some residents in Lake County are pushing back against a proposal that would bring hundreds of new homes and other development to the area. (Daryl Matthews, WFTV.com/WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group