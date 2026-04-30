Nationwide May Day protests include Melbourne event at Kiwanis Park

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A May Day demonstration focused on labor and economic issues is planned Friday afternoon in Melbourne as part of a broader day of protests taking place nationwide.

Organizers said the event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park at Geiger Point on the west end of the Melbourne Causeway.

The event is expected to include speakers, a solidarity march across the causeway and participation from several local advocacy groups.

According to organizers, speakers will discuss labor rights, immigration, education and voter participation.

The schedule includes a national anthem performance at 4:20 p.m., speakers beginning at 4:30 p.m. and a march starting around 6 p.m.

The demonstration is tied to a national May Day coalition organizing similar events across the country.

Motorists near the Melbourne Causeway may encounter delays during the evening march.

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