Flagler County deputy on desk duty after a stray bullet grazed his 11-year-old neighbor

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against Master Deputy Bryan Jackson in relation to a 2025 shooting involving his 11-year-old neighbor, who was grazed by a stray bullet.

Back on August 27, 2025, Bryan, along with his daughter, Kailen Jackson, who is also a deputy for FCSO, was conducting unsanctioned target practice in their backyard in the Mondex area.

Deputy Bryan fired his daughter’s rifle at a target, and the bullet ricocheted off the target and went into his neighbor’s home, grazing an 11-year-old in the arm and neck.

Deputy Bryan was charged with negligence and has been relieved of his law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties.

At the conclusion of the criminal case, FCSO will conduct an internal investigation to see if Deputy Bryan violated any FCSO policies.

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