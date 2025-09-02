11-year-old shot by Flagler County deputy doing target practice

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was hit by a bullet after two Flagler County deputies were practicing with a rifle in the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said the child was playing video games in his home near Mahogany Boulevard and Hazelnut Street when a bullet grazed him. The child said he felt a burn on his neck.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was not seriously hurt.

A father and daughter - both deputies - were off duty and shooting at targets in the neighborhood. It is unclear which one fired the shot that hit the child.

In the report, the father deputy said he believes the bullet ricocheted off the target before it entered the home.

A criminal investigation has been launched in the shooting. After that’s done, an internal investigation will also happen.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are not supposed to shoot department-issued weapons unless its on the job or an authorized training.

Both deputies are still on the job. The sheriffs office says that’s standard.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group