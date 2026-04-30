Director to attend Watching Mr. Pearson screenings in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Watching Mr. Pearson, an independent film centered on aging, memory loss and caregiving, will screen next week in The Villages with the filmmaker attending both showings.

The film is scheduled for:

Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

Both screenings will take place at Epic Theatres Old Mill Playhouse.

Director and co-writer Dillon Bentlage is expected to attend and speak with audiences after the screenings.

The film follows a former actor experiencing cognitive decline and the caregivers helping him navigate daily life.

Organizers said the story is intended to explore aging, memory and human connection through both emotional and humorous moments.

Tickets and additional screening information are available through the film’s official website.

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