Navy to begin live ordnance bombings in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. - Residents who live in Lake, Marion and Volusia counties might hear loud explosions this week.
The U.S. Navy began live ordnance bombing Wednesday at the Pine Castle Bombing Range in the Ocala National Forest.
The explosions, which are heard between noon and 12 a.m., will continue until Sept. 21, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The Pine Castle Bombing Range is an unfenced, 5,760-acre area in which the Navy performs live impact training, according to Militarybases.US.
The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads, officials said.
