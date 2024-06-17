NBA Finals: Watch the Mavericks take on the Celtics on Channel 9

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics plan to try again to make history with Game 5 on Monday.

The team is looking to clinch a record 18th NBA Championship.

On Friday in Game 4, Dallas avoided the sweep on their home floor with a 122-84 victory.

The Mavericks led by as many as 48 points in an absolute beatdown to extend this series.

Luka Doncic had 29 points, and Kyrie Irving played well with 21 points and six assists.

Now, they have to beat the Celtics on the road tonight in Game 5 to keep their season alive.

Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

Boston leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1.

