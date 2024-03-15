Near-record heat this weekend with storms expected early next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat is on in Central Florida.

Our area will see near-record highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 88 degrees Friday afternoon.

We can expect the same thing on Saturday and Sunday.

Our next front arrives early next week and it will bring some cooler temps.

Our next best chance of seeing rain and scattered storms will be Monday.

Our area will be cooler Tuesday will highs in the low-70s.

