Near-record highs expected this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a scorching weekend ahead.

Many locations will be flirting with record-high temperatures with lots of sunshine.

Highs will reach the mid-90s on Friday and the upper-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the heat index will hit 100-103 degrees in many communities.

Showers and storms will be possible again on Friday afternoon.

Friday’s storm chances should not be as aggressive as Thursday night.

Heavy rain and lightning will be possible and will favor the eastern half of Central Florida.

