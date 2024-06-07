Near-record highs expected this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a scorching weekend ahead.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Many locations will be flirting with record-high temperatures with lots of sunshine.
Highs will reach the mid-90s on Friday and the upper-90s on Saturday and Sunday.
Watch: Severe storm damages gas station in Casselberry
In addition, the heat index will hit 100-103 degrees in many communities.
Showers and storms will be possible again on Friday afternoon.
Read: 14-year-old girl killed after tree falls on car roof, troopers say
Friday’s storm chances should not be as aggressive as Thursday night.
Heavy rain and lightning will be possible and will favor the eastern half of Central Florida.
Watch: Daytime program provides activities for adults with disabilities in Central Florida
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group