Nearly a dozen fatal crashes reported so far in 2024, several due to wrong way driving

ORLANDO, Fla. — In just the first week of 2024, there have already been 11 deadly crashes in Central Florida, three of those have involved wrong-way drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol says these kinds of crashes have always been a problem in Central Florida.

In the last 3 months, Eyewitness News has reported on at least 6 serious crashes involving wrong-way drivers, all except one were deadly.

Sandra Frutchey is the mother of a 26-year-old who was critically injured in a wrong-way crash along I-4 in Seminole County.

Her son Marcus had taken an uber home around 7 am on October 29th when Florida Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver crashed into his car.

The wrong-way driver told FHP she had fallen asleep at the wheel and didn’t remember driving the wrong way.

Miraculously, everyone involved in the October 29th crash survived, but Frutchey told Eyewitness News that Marcus needed multiple emergency surgeries, was placed on a ventilator, and broke 10 ribs.

“You shouldn’t see your son like that. But slowly, they’re putting each piece back together,” said Frutchey.

Frutchey told Eyewitness News that her son’s recovery will be a long one. She is grateful he is alive today.

Mother of man hit by wrong-way drivers speaks to Eyewitness News Mother of man hit by wrong-way drivers speaks to Eyewitness News (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

According to Frutchey, there were wrong way signs along the exit ramp where the driver who hit Marcus entered I-4, however she now hopes the state invests in additional wrong-way driving countermeasures.

Florida Department of Transportation said they are continuing to implement new technology like LED highlighted wrong way signs and a camera detection system that automatically alerts law enforcement of wrong-way drivers. The system, officially known as the Wrong Way Vehicle Detection System, also automatically triggers message board alerts on highways if a wrong-way driver is detected.

According to FDOT 19 of these systems have been installed along the I-4 corridor in our area since 2019, and more are being installed every year.

As FDOT continues to invest in advanced technology, Florida Highway Patrol is pushing for responsible driving.

“We’re seeing signs that the driver was either impaired, distracted, and unaware of their surroundings, or drowsy. And in all those cases, it’s extremely dangerous to drive,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi.

Crescenzi said drivers should try to exit the interstate if you do see a wrong way driver or move as far out to the outside lane as you can.

“Typically, when someone gets on a ramp, they may be in the inside lane, so that’s going to be that far left lane. It’s best if you’re traveling late at night to be in the far outside lane. That way you can move over to the shoulder if you do see a head on vehicle,” said Crescenzi.

FDOT also shared the below Safety Tips:

What should a motorist do if they see an alert about a wrong-way driver?

Reduce your speed.

Move over to the right and proceed with extreme caution.

If a wrong-way driver is approaching, immediately pull off the roadway and call 911 or *FHP.

What should a driver do if they approach a WRONG WAY sign or realize they’re driving in the wrong direction?

To help prevent a crash:

Stop immediately.

Pull over to the side of the road.

Turn around when it is safe to do so.

