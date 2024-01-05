Deadly crash reported on State Road 46 in rural Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon on State Road 46 in Brevard County’s rural Southmere community.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at SR 46 and Pit Bull Lane.
From Skywitness 9, you could see that at least one of the vehicles had flipped into a ditch.
Read: Judge hits juror who lied, caused mistrial with max sentence
The road is closed in the area.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates on the crash and traffic conditions.
Read: 19 city leaders across Central Florida resign after state law requiring financial disclosure
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group