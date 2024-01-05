Local

Deadly crash reported on State Road 46 in rural Brevard County

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

State Road 46 crash Deadly crash reported on State Road 46 in rural Brevard County. (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon on State Road 46 in Brevard County’s rural Southmere community.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at SR 46 and Pit Bull Lane.

From Skywitness 9, you could see that at least one of the vehicles had flipped into a ditch.

The road is closed in the area.

See a map of the scene below:

