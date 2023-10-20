‘Necessary inspection’: Spirit cancels multiple Orlando flights, impacts could last ‘several days’

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have a Spirit flight out of Orlando International Airport Friday, you’ll want to check your flight status.

Spirit Airlines has canceled nearly two-dozen departing flights there.

Channel 9 was at the airport Friday morning and saw a long line of Spirit passengers looking for answers.

At last check, WFTV saw 23 departing flights cancellations.

Spirit Airlines passengers in Orlando Spirit cancelled several flights at Orlando International Airport on Friday.

Spirit told Eyewitness News the cancellations resulted because of a necessary inspection of 25 planes.

Spirit said the cancellations were out of an “abundance of caution,” but indicated that customers could see more of them in the days ahead.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Spirit Airlines said:

“We’ve cancelled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft. While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected Guests. Our Guests are advised to monitor their email and check their flight status on Spirit.com or the Spirit Airlines App before heading to the airport.”

If you have a Spirit flight booked soon, the airline said you should monitor your email or check their website before you head to the airport.

