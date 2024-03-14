Need a caffeine fix? Local Starbucks with new innovative layout waits on approval

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starbucks on 1915 Edgewater Dr in Orlando has sent an approval request to turn their location from a standard Starbucks into a walk-thru store.

Walk-thru Starbucks stores eliminate inside access to customers as they will be only accessible to the Starbucks employees of said store.

The store will have two order windows, the first window is a standard one where customers will walk up to the order window and order from the barista.

The second walk-thru window will be specifically for mobile/pick-up orders.

The outdoor seating from the Edgewater location will be removed in order to build the two walk-thru windows.

