SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday.

The company plans to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch is set for 7:29 p.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

If the launch is delayed, a backup opportunity is available at 11:29 p.m.

SpaceX says this will be the 19th launch for the first state booster of the rocket.

After launch, SpaceX plans to land the booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic.

