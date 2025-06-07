Neighbor helps prevent a house fire in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is investigating a residential fire on Friday in Sanford.

Around 5:21 p.m., SCFD responded to 213 Brynwood Lane with reports of a woodshed on fire.

The neighbor to the house noticed the shed was on fire and quickly helped the widow out of the house.

The Sanford and Lake Mary Fire departments also responded to the fire and helped prevent its spread from the shed to the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group