Neighborhood asks for a traffic signal at an intersection after a fatal crash involving a child

, Fla. — People living in the Preserve at LPGA in Daytona Beach are pushing for a traffic signal to be placed at the entrance of their neighborhood.

It’s located off LPGA and Royal County Boulevard.

That cry for help only grew after a 6-year-old girl died when police say her family’s car was pulling into the community two weeks ago.

A spokesperson from county told Eyewitness News crews recently put-up signs alerting people to the curve on LPGA and are in the process of conducting a traffic study in the area.

Read: ‘I miss her so much’: Madeline Soto’s biological father speaks out about death, disappearance

Royal County Blvd is the only road residents can currently use to get in and out of their community of nearly 200 homes and they said 200 more are on their way.

“This entrance is the most dangerous I have ever seen,” said Lynn Copeland.

The development was approved in 2019 by the city of Daytona Beach but the road is controlled by Volusia County.

Read: Sheriff: Man dies after accidental shooting in Brevard County school pickup line

Although Stacy Cantu was not on the city commission when plans for the project passed, she is standing with residents now to be part of the solution.

“I have probably 500 petitions. Probably 140 came from this community and the rest are from other parts of the community here,” said Cantu.

While we were interviewing Cantu and a group of residents, we witnessed a car trying to get on LPGA only to be alerted and stopped by a deputy driving by.

It’s not clear how long the traffic study will take.

Read: Mount Dora mom’s disappearance being investigated as homicide, police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group