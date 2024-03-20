Neighbors left stunned after Port Orange police say they were forced to shoot man

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange Police said what started as a call about a suicidal man ended with an officer fatally firing his gun.

Residents who live near where the shooting happened say the man who was killed has always been a good neighbor. They were shocked to hear what happened.

“I just don’t understand,” said Maureen Rappisi, who lives nearby.

“I don’t either,” said Richard Raynor. “He’s a nice guy. A real nice guy.”

Police say they got the initial call just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We received a call in reference to a suicidal male in the 5900 block of Jandon Court,” said Port Orange Police Chief Manny Marino.

The chief told us when his officers showed up at the house, the man charged at them with a knife.

“The officer gave him several verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he refused to do,” said Chief Marino. “At which point the officer discharged his firearm, striking the individual.”

The chief said there were two officers and one opened fire.

They tried to render aid to the man, but ultimately he would not survive.

None of the officers were injured.

Some neighbors are now left wondering if the officers could have done something different.

“Why couldn’t law enforcement use a taser to take him down,” said Rappisi.

While others feel the officers did what they had to do.

“I think they did what they could and they reacted appropriately,” said William Moore.

Neighbors tell us the man who was shot had been going through a tough time since his mother died about 3 weeks ago.

The chief told us he believes his crews have been called out to the home at least one other time in the past.

When asked if this may have been a case of “suicide-by-cop” the chief said:

“Preliminary indications-- it potentially could be judging by the way the call came in.”

The chief said they are now reviewing body camera video and neighbor surveillance video to figure out exactly what took place.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation.

We’re told the officer who opened fire has been with POPD for about two years. He’s on Paid administrative leave, as is standard in this type of situation.

Police are not releasing the name of the man who was killed until next-of-kin has been notified.

