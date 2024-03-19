Police: Man armed with knife killed after charging at officer

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange police officer shot and killed an armed person with a knife, police said.

Officers said, around 12:53 on Tuesday afternoon, the POPD was called to Jandon Court for a suicidal person.

Police said upon arrival, the man was armed and refused to obey lawful commands.

The man then charged at the officers at the scene, and an officer fired his weapon, hitting the armed man, police said.

The officers immediately began life-saving procedures, and the man was later pronounced dead.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident.

POPD will not be releasing any information about the man until next of kin has been notified.

The officer who discharged his weapon is on paid administrative leave as The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

Port Orange Police said this is still an active investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

Should anyone have additional information regarding the case investigation, please contact the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5800 or Dispatch directly, at 386-248-1777.

