ORLANDO, Fla. — Some local kids are getting into the Halloween spirit early at a Central Florida hospital.

Nemours Children’s Hospital held its annual Halloween celebration Friday for its patients.

Photos: Nemours Children’s Hospital gets into Halloween spirit

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Nemours’s Spirit Halloween event

The kids got to enjoy face painting, picking their costumes, and eating candy.

Read: Here’s your guide to spooky fun at Magic Kingdom

Organizers say this gives the children a sense of normalcy while they’re being treated at the hospital.

We want them to feel like a kid. We want them to play,” said Gloria Leyva with Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Read: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts all-new Halloween Harvest Festival

The event is held as part of the hospital’s partnership with Spirit Halloween’s charitable foundation.

Select spirit Halloween stores throughout Central Florida donate their proceeds to support the hospital’s Child Life program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group