Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hosts all-new Halloween Harvest Festival

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay debuted its Halloween Harvest event this month, bringing a family-friendly fall celebration to the park.

The event, included with park admission, features activities such as trick-or-treat stations, a costume parade, and a Jack-O-Lantern scavenger hunt.

Guests can also enjoy Sesame Street’s Halloween fun and scenic autumn photo spots throughout the park.

Stewart Clark, Park President, said, “Halloween Harvest brings the essence of fall right to Tampa Bay.”

Halloween Harvest runs on select dates this spooky season.

