New affordable rental community in Kissimmee holding job fair

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Looking for a job? The Kissimmee Affordable Housing Community is hosting a construction job fair on Thursday,

Pinnacle and Birdsong Housing Partners are inviting residents to a job fair for one of their latest developments, Pinnacle at the Wesleyan.

Attendees will be applying to work on Pinnacle at the Wesleyan, a new 96-unit affordable rental community, which will located just south of the intersection of Warbird Boulevard and Flying Fortress Avenue in Kissimmee.

According to a news release, everyone is welcome to attend, whether they are experienced in construction trades or looking to break into the industry.

“At Pinnacle, we take pride not only in delivering affordable housing to the City of Kissimmee but also in our ability to extend economic benefits into the community by offering employment opportunities to local residents,” said Pinnacle Partner Timothy P. Wheat. “Our commitment goes beyond bricks and mortar; we want to see people do well in the neighborhoods where we work — it’s a part of our social responsibility to the communities we serve.”

Many of the job opportunities allow applicants to start as an apprentice and develop the skills to go further as tradesmen and construction workers in fields from mechanical and electrical work, framing, painting, and more.

The job fair will take place at Osceola County Welcome Center & History Museum, located at 4155 Vine Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.

Those interested in positions just need to bring a government-issued I.D. and fill out applications at the event.

