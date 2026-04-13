New art exhibition in Orange County spotlights self-taught artist Robert Rell

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs is opening a new exhibition this week featuring the work of Robert Rell, a self-taught artist whose latest collection reflects a creative path shaped by comics, graffiti and personal storytelling.

The exhibit, titled “Standing Firm,” opens Wednesday at the Orange County Multicultural Center and will remain on display through May 12.

An opening reception is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and a formal program beginning at 5:10 p.m.

Admission is free, though organizers are asking guests to register in advance.

Rell, who was born in Newark, says his interest in art began early through comic strips and sketching original characters, later expanding under the influence of graffiti artists in his neighborhood.

That early exposure helped shape a style rooted in bold expression and visual storytelling, themes that continue through the new exhibition.

The show is part of Orange County’s ongoing gallery programming aimed at spotlighting artists from different cultural and creative backgrounds across Central Florida.

For visitors on the west side of Orlando, the exhibit offers a free local arts stop that is easy to visit outside the larger downtown museum circuit.

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