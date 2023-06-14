New Beatles song features artificial intelligence track using John Lennon’s voice

LONDON — The Beatles have been broken up for decades, but that not stopping them from producing new songs.

Paul McCartney told BBC Radio on Tuesday that producers used artificial intelligence to mix a new Beatles song using John Lennon’s voice.

It comes from a demo he and McCartney worked on decades ago.

A computer produces vocals on the new track performed by a computer version of Lennon.

McCartney admitted the technology is “Kind of scary.”

