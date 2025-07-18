New boat docking rules proposed for New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach leaders are considering a new boat docking ordinance.

The proposed rule would prohibit docking for more than five hours at Riverside Park or more than an hour at other city facilities.

The proposed penalties would be a $250 fine or towing.

City officials say vessels mooring for extended periods are causing congestion for other boaters.

