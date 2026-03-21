New bodycam video released in Lake Brantley Student murder plot case

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Lake Brantley High School students were arrested after police uncovered a plot to murder a classmate in a school bathroom. Lois Lippert, 14 and Isabelle Valdez, 15, face charges of attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

The arrests were made after an anonymous tip alerted law enforcement to the plan.

Investigators said they took the two girls into custody approximately 20 minutes before the suspects intended to slit a male student’s throat.

Newly released evidence in the case includes sketches and writings attributed to the suspects.

Investigators said Lippert drew multiple images showing the victim dead on the floor next to Valdez and another depicting the victim hanging by a rope.

Several pieces of the recovered artwork were described as sexually explicit.

The investigation also uncovered a letter addressed to one of the suspects’ parents. The letter stated that the situation was not the parent’s fault and included a profession of devotion to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter. “We are soulmates, just waiting to be reunited once more,” the document stated.

Body camera and patrol car video captured the behavior of the two students after they were taken into custody.

The girls were seen laughing together as they discussed the person who reported the plot to authorities.

During the recorded conversation, they referred to the anonymous tipster as a “snitch.”

Channel 9’s anchor, Martha Sugalski, interviewed the mother of the student who was targeted in the plot, who said the incident has profoundly affected her. She described the emotional toll of learning that two students were allegedly planning to kill her son.“I was destroyed and I still am,” she said. “It is never going to be the same.”

Lippert and Valdez are currently being held in jail without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.

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