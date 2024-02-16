New coffee concepts heating up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

If you think Starbucks and Dunkin’ have the coffee shop market cornered, think again. Franchises and corporate-owned chains in all categories have gravitated to Central Florida, and coffee cafés are no exception.

Z Beans of Macon, Georgia, will open its first Orlando kiosk in The Block, a cluster of businesses that includes Beacham Theater at the East Washington Street and North Orange Avenue intersection.

Orlando-based CFS Coffee will expand its footprint in the area with four new stores in Lake Nona, Lake Mary, Celebration and Maitland.

Read: ‘We thank you’: French steakhouse in Dr. Phillips announces its closure after 5 years

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee — which has a Eustis drive-through — will add Lake Nona and Winter Springs spots this year.

Grants Pass, Oregon-based Dutch Bros has its first two Florida locations opening soon in Davenport and Clermont.

Wondering if Central Florida will become over-caffeinated?

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group