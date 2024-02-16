‘We thank you’: French steakhouse in Dr. Phillips announces its closure after 5 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — French steakhouse La Boucherie announced Friday that it will close its location in Orlando’s Dr. Phillips neighborhood Sunday.

The restaurant, which is located on Turkey Lake Road near West Sand Lake Road, made the announcement on Facebook.

“After five years of serving our community and creating cherished memories with each of you, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

La Boucherie, which translates to “the butcher shop,” is the largest steakhouse chain in France, with more than 200 locations. The Orlando location is the only one in the United States.

“Running a restaurant is more than just a business; it’s a labor of love fueled by passion and dedication,” the restaurant said in its post. “While we have poured our hearts into every dish and every interaction, the harsh realities of the current business climate have made it increasingly difficult for us to continue.”

The restaurant expressed gratitude for its customers in the post:

“Your patronage and loyalty have meant the world to us, and we are incredibly grateful for the memories we have shared together,” the restaurant said. “While this chapter may be coming to a close, the relationships we have formed and the moments we have shared will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering loyalty and support.”

The restaurant said all food and beverages will be discounted by 50% through Sunday.

Its nearby sister restaurant -- Le Cafe de Paris -- will remain open. It is located at 5170 Dr. Phillips Boulevard.

