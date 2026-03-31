Tussock moth caterpillar treatment to close Sanford’s Paw Park

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford’s Paw Park, a beloved local dog park, will be temporarily closed this week for essential Tussock moth caterpillar treatment.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, the park will undergo a series of all-natural treatments to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for pets and visitors.

With the native tussock moth caterpillars appearing in large numbers this season in Central Florida, parents, children, and animals should be cautious of their skin-irritating fuzzy hairs.

These benign but possibly annoying creatures aim to make their cotton ball-like cocoons. They don’t sting, but it’s wise to maintain a safe distance.

READ: Caution urged as tussock caterpillars emerge in Central Florida

The park is expected to reopen on Friday afternoon, pending the completion of these activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group