New details, developer revealed for big-dollar project near UCF

More details have emerged on a planned student housing development to be built within an office park near the University of Central Florida — at a cost of at least $55 million, based on construction industry standards.

A development plan filed Oct. 23 in Orange County shows Houston-based The Dinerstein Cos. is the developer behind the planned 217-unit project on 4.5 acres along Quadrangle Boulevard — within the Quadrangle Business Park that is located west of UCF’s main campus and north of University Boulevard.

A site plan submitted on behalf of the applicant by the Orlando office of Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering and planning firm Kimley-Horn reveals a five-story apartment building with 217 apartment units with four bedrooms in each unit, in addition to a structured parking garage with 771 spaces, a courtyard amenity area, pool and fitness center.

