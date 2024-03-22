New details emerge about UCF’s $88M football stadium expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

New details have emerged about the University of Central Florida’s upcoming $88 million expansion to its football stadium, including the construction timeline, number of new premium seats — and how much revenue those seats should generate.

UCF documents tied to the project show the FBC Mortgage Stadium’s 58,000-square-foot expansion of its premium seating area dubbed Roth Tower will include an expanded club level, going from 900 seats to 1,236; two new suite levels — including 34 loge boxes and five additional luxury suites — and a new level for the press.

The new premium seats are expected to generate a projected $2.4 million in new annual revenue for UCF Athletics.

