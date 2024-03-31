New Disney Springs mural honors Women’s History Month

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Central Florida artist is getting to shine with her new mural debuting at Disney Springs.

The mural is part of the “Celebrate Her Story” campaign at Walt Disney World Resort.

It honors the achievements and stories of women throughout history.

The Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression features works from diverse artists.

Gillian Fazio’s mural “The Empress” is now at Disney Springs.

She described the mural as combining a woman’s features and a bouquet.

Fazio said she replaced the traits that signify females, like her hair, and filled it with plants and insects.

