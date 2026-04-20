New educational signs at Gatorland highlight importance of swamps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland is using Earth Month to spotlight the importance of protecting Florida’s remaining wild spaces through a new partnership with Conservation Florida.

The Orlando attraction said it has added new educational signage along its 2,000-foot Swamp Walk boardwalk to help visitors better understand how swamps support Florida’s ecosystem.

The preserved wetland area, first opened in 1978, is home to wildlife including bobcats, snakes, otters, deer and turtles, offering visitors a look at what much of Florida once looked like before widespread development.

The new signs explain how swamps help protect against storm surge, provide habitat for wildlife and filter drinking water.

“Florida’s wild spaces are vanishing fast, and our Swamp Walk is a living reminder of what we stand to lose,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland.

According to Conservation Florida, the nonprofit has helped conserve about 45,000 acres across all 67 counties in the state since 1999.

The groups are encouraging visitors to support conservation efforts by respecting wildlife, reducing their impact on natural areas and participating in local cleanup efforts.

Earth Day is observed April 22.

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