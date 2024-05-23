Local

New electric shuttles proposed for downtown Orlando

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

Circuit Transit Circuit Transit may add service in downtown Orlando through a partnership with the city's Community Redevelopment Agency. Circuit offers services in Florida cities like Pompano Beach. (CIRCUIT TRANSIT)

Downtown Orlando may launch a new on-demand shuttle service in downtown for residents and visitors.

The Orlando Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will consider on May 22 advancing to the Community Redevelopment Agency a new service from Circuit Transit Inc. If approved by the CRA at a future meeting, five electric shuttles would be funded for a year for $595,712.50.

Shuttles would run 10 hours a day, seven days a week and service the Downtown Orlando Community Redevelopment Area, in a program deemed Ride DTO. The shuttle would cost $1 per ride.

