New elementary school won't be ready for school year in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some parents are ready to send their kids back to school, but one elementary school in Volusia County won’t be ready for the start of the new school year.
Chisholm Elementary School is set to open September 9, a month after school begins.
Students will have to attend the old Chisholm Elementary school, located next door until the new building is finished.
Some parents are excited about the new school and said it is worth the wait, “I don’t think it’ll be a big deal for them. I think they’ll be really excited to move over to the next area,” Stacia Sampson said.
Sampson’s daughter was excited with the idea of starting in a new building, and she said she’s very sad it has been delayed.
The school district said the $21 million project was on a tight schedule and ran into several challenges, including a labor shortage and plumbing issues.
School starts on Monday in Volusia County.
