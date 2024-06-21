New English pub to open on I-Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A bar concept from Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Companies in Baltimore, will take shape on the first floor of the Pointe Orlando entertainment complex.

The Houndsmen English Lounge, a new cocktail lounge created specifically for the Orlando market, is in the works, set to open this fall, said Cordish Principal Reed Cordish. The 4,800-square-foot bar will have 115 seats and will employ about 35 people.

The plan, said Cordish, is to open the bar five days a week from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., closed on Monday and Tuesday. “It’s launching here at Live! and it’s a very elevated ... special cocktail lounge with a sophisticated approach. I think it’s a great escape environment that the local Orlando market will enjoy,” said Cordish.

