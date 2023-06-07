New fine-dining restaurant to open in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Downtown Orlando is set to get a new fine-dining restaurant concept dubbed Leiah Kitchen + Cellar, which will offer handcrafted cuisine and curated wines.

The new eatery, which has yet to share its opening date, will offer a modern chef’s table experience with an eclectic menu, according to its Facebook page.

Chef Omar Torres, known for his executive roles at places like The Ritz Carlton, Waldorf Astoria, Hilton and Marriott Autograph Collection, is the driving force behind Leiah Kitchen + Cellar.

