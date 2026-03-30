New mainline toll station to replace ramp collection on S.R. 91

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise has updated tolls on S.R. 91 in Lake County, lowering rates at Leesburg Mainline and removing tolls at U.S. 27 Leesburg South ramps.

A new mainline tolling station will start operating at Milepost 281 in Minneola, replacing ramp toll collection and helping traffic move more smoothly. At the Leesburg Mainline Toll Plaza, located at Milepost 289, toll rates were cut by over $1.00.

SunPass customers now pay $1.72, down from $3.18, while Toll-By-Plate customers pay $2.00, down from $3.46.

Toll collection has been completely eliminated from the U.S. 27 Leesburg South ramps at Milepost 285. This change impacts the northbound exit ramp and the southbound entrance ramp.

SunPass stays the preferred payment option for the system and provides the lowest rates available for drivers in Florida.

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