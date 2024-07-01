New Florida law increases penalties for repeat street racers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida implements a new law on Monday aimed at curbing illegal street racing activities.

Previously known as House Bill 7005, the legislation significantly increases penalties for repeat offenders.

In Orange County, Sheriff John Mina has expressed concern about the prevalence of street racing in the county.

He cited data from 2023 that showed over 1,000 citations issued, more than 150 arrests made, and dozens of vehicles seized in connection with street racing.

The state’s new law introduces harsher penalties for those caught engaging in repeat offenses.

A second offense, previously classified as a misdemeanor, now qualifies as a felony and could result in prison time.

Additionally, the new legislation doubles the fine for first-time offenders, raising it from $1,000 to $2,000.

Mina expressed hope that the increased penalties will serve as a deterrent and contribute to a safer environment for the community.

