SunRail upgrades ticket vending machines

DELAND, Fla. — SunRail debuted a new platform for ticket vending machines earlier this month.

It is designed to enhance customer service, speed up transactions and offer more ticket options.

The new TMVs will be available on each SunRail platform.

This is because SunRail has introduced a new mobile ticketing app.

Riders with a remaining value on an old yellow SunCard can transfer their funds to the mobile ticketing app account or to a new blue SunCard.

SunCards will be available at a promotional price of 25 cents each until December 31, 2024.

New SunCards will be $5 at the standard rate starting January 1, 2025. You can register for new SunCards here.

These changes do not affect the original process at the ticket vending machines for LYNX and Voltran transfer discounts.

The SunRail mobile app is free to download in the Google Play and Apple Store.

